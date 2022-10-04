Man accused of killing his mother dies in custody

Adam Howe, choked to death on wet toilet paper in his cell.

He is accused of killing his mother.

Susan Howe’s remains were discovered burning in her front yard.

Advertisement

A Massachusetts man accused of killing his mother and setting her body ablaze in front of her $900,000 Cape Cod home over the weekend, according to authorities, choked to death on wet toilet paper in his cell.

According to a statement from Bristol County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jonathan Darling, Adam Howe, 34, was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was later pronounced dead on Sunday.

The statement read, “Mr. Howe experienced a medical emergency after he obstructed his airways with wet toilet paper.”

We have no further information or comments out of respect for the family. This last weekend was very difficult for that family. Don’t forget to pray for them.

In the Truro region of Cape Cod, which is best known for lobster rolls and sandy beaches, police and the fire department discovered 69-year-old Susan Howe’s remains, still burning, on her front yard on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

According to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise, they had responded to requests for a wellness check and reports of a fire.

Advertisement

The Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team forcibly removed Adam Howe after he barricaded himself inside the house off Quail Ridge Road and put him under custody, according to the officials.

Following a psychiatric evaluation at Cape Cod Hospital, he was given the all-clear to be transported back into prison by medical personnel, according to the authorities.

According to sources, he was taken to Ash Street Jail on Saturday afternoon where administrators put him under security watch and conducted visual checks every 15 minutes. Adam Howe was additionally covered in a rip-resistant nylon smock for his protection.

He blocked his airways with moist toilet paper in spite of the measures.

Adam Howe has a history of crime. He was taken into custody in August in Truro, Massachusetts, for breaking into a company. He was also accused of having Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, without a prescription.

She was the president of the Truro Historical Society when she was killed.

Advertisement

The Board of Directors of the Truro Historical Society stated in a press release that Susan “gave enormous innovation, energy, time, and enthusiasm to our institution.” She cherished Truro and was fully committed to upholding its history, culture, and general well-being.

Additionally active in the Walsh Committee, Community Preservation Committee, and Truro Commission on the Disabled was Susan Howe.

Susan Howe may be seen joyfully celebrating Adam Howe’s wedding in 2019 in pictures posted on Facebook. The next year, her son became a father for the first time, and a picture of the two of them cooing over the newborn shows them. Three generations is written in the image’s caption.

Officials stated that Adam Howe had been residing with his mother.

Also Read