Man buries wife alive in Grave, she calls 911 from watch & saves

What is most prevalent with crimes is that all those who commit them are eventually apprehended. The offender will be apprehended regardless of what you do or where you hide your evidence. Even if you conceal the evidence or bury your victim underground.

A woman dug herself out of a tiny grave where her husband had buried her in a recent incident in Washington, D.C. Fortunately, she survived and came up to call for aid using her Apple Watch. This is what occurred.

Her spouse allegedly stabbed her, duct-taped her, and buried her alive in a small grave in the woods. But she dug herself out and called 911 for assistance using her Apple Watch. According to sources, the incident occurred in the afternoon of October 16th. The 42-year-old woman was taken from her house by her own husband, who allegedly told her he would rather kill her than give her his retirement money.

Who is the couple, and what happened?

Young Sook An, 42, was identified as the woman. She is married to Chae Kyong An, a 53-year-old man. According to the couple’s daughter, he does not live with her but will pop over to wash laundry. On Sunday, October 16, at about 1 p.m., he attacked her at the residence he used to share with her. The pair is going through a divorce and was reportedly battling over money.

When Young Sook eventually fled and phoned the police, she had duct tape wrapped over her neck, lower face, and ankles, according to a Thurston County Superior Court complaint.

According to sources, Chae Kyong An is facing first-degree attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree assault charges, though he has not been officially charged. He was arrested on Tuesday and has been jailed without bail since Wednesday.

