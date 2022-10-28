Advertisement
Man meets grandparents after 2 years emotions will melt your heart

Those who live outside are continually trying to contact their family back home. Many people want to stay connected with their family in some way, whether it’s through long video conversations or exchanging information about their daily lives. People even organise surprise journeys back to their hometowns and share their experiences on social media. A video of a man surprising his grandparents is going viral on the internet. In a video posted by Instagram user @rubenova, you can see him shocking his family.

When the man enters the room, the brief footage begins. His grandfather is surprised when he walks in, but his grandmother instantly gets up to hug him. Both grandparents are driven to tears because they are so happy to meet him. The man added in the video’s caption, “I haven’t seen my grandparents for two and a half years, since before the accident. Despite all the pain I’m having, I decided to go see them; it was definitely worth it.”

Watch the man shocking his grandparents:

This video has received 1.1 million views since it was shared. Additionally, the video has 91,000 likes and several comments. There is nothing cuter than grandparents, so enjoy them while you can, one person said. Another person added, “For God’s sake! You got me emotional. Make the most of them while you have them. There is nothing cuter than grandparents. Beautiful moment!” A third person said, “What a beautiful and emotional moment! How happy you make your grandparents by going to see them! Take good care of them! They are adorable.”

