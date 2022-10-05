Man slapped for proposing with Ring Pop at Blue Jays game

A baseball fan proposed to his fiancée during a game.

A video of the proposal has gone viral.

The man removed a red lollipop ring from his left pocket and proposed with it.

Over the weekend, in front of horrified onlookers, a public marriage proposal during a Major League Baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox went horribly wrong.

A fan is seen stopping his fiancée mid-game as she descends the stairs to her seat in the stadium in a video that has gone viral and received over 200,000 views in less than 48 hours.

The man then drew his bewildered girlfriend toward him, kissed her, and murmured, “I love you,” before kneeling on the ground. The young woman was left gasping in shock and covering her mouth, wondering what would happen next.

The gesture caught the nearby onlookers in the Rogers Centre grandstand off guard, and they all started reaching for their cameras to record what happened next.

Assuming that the proposal would go smoothly, the game’s official camera crew also began to record the event for sharing on the big screens.

Then, to the surprise of the woman and the throng, the man crouched down on the staircase, removed a black box from his left denim pocket, and opened it to expose a Ring Pop.

The young lady slapped her companion as Blue Jays supporters gasped in terror upon seeing the red lollipop ring.

She threw her drink at him, asking, “What the f-k is wrong with you.”

Social media users were quick to draw attention to a crucial aspect of the video even before it was clear whether the proposal was real or a joke.

Given that he had what looks to be another smaller box in his left pocket, it is assumed the man had the intention of popping the question with a “real” ring after the initial humor and surprise of the Ring Pop.

Social media users were split about who should be blamed for the plan’s failure after seeing the proposal video, with Reddit members in particular unsure of which side they should belong to.

