Master Driver Reverses Car At Dangerous Edge, Shocks Internet

We’ve all got that one friend who thinks they’re so good at driving that they can drive from anywhere to anything. These drivers frequently take perilous routes, at times endangering their lives. A video of such a driver has gone viral on social media.

Master Driver’s Impossible Turn On Risky Edge Astounds the Internet

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by user Figen. It depicts an automobile stranded on a tight path on an elevation, with the driver inside. Looking at the footage, it’s difficult to believe that the automobile can make a turn on the same road.

As the movie goes on, the automobile begins to move back and forth, causing it to exit the stopped road. The car’s back tyre is virtually dangling off the edge of the road at times throughout the footage. The car continues to drive back and forth, seemingly inexorably, until it is eventually able to turn. The video’s title refers to the driver as a “Master driver.” The video’s caption states, “Unbelievable! Master driver!”

Similar instances were reported by others

Needless to say, the video went viral, garnering over 10 million views, 250k likes, and a slew of retweets. People shared videos of several similar events in response to the video. A video of a car parked in an impossible place with a pillar blocking the entry was posted by a user.

Those saying it's a photoshop 👇🏽👇🏽https://t.co/RRAg4eUfd8 — Bra Omps 🇿🇦🇷🇺 (@DrMonnapula) October 22, 2022

Another user submitted a similar video of a car stuck in a similar situation but in the highlands, making driving the car back considerably risky due to a deep valley on one side of the road. The video is horrifying and anxiety-inducing, yet the driver escapes and manoeuvres the car out of the danger.

