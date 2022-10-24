Math Riddles: Missing Number Math Problem, IQ and Test

Optical Illusion: 1% can find hidden dog in city picture in 8 secs!
Math riddles are a lot of fun to solve. Another collection of difficult arithmetic riddles requires you to discover the missing number in the place of the question mark. Put your arithmetic skills to the test and see if you can correctly solve this puzzle. This puzzle will appeal to math enthusiasts. Let’s see how quickly you can find the missing number.
7 is the answer.
We begin by working our way from right to left on the puzzle. In the last column, we add the numbers from the two rows and carry a digit from the sum forward to the column on the left. We’ve illustrated it in the image below.
Similarly, we add the numbers in the second last column and carry a digit of the total forward to the column on the left. Again, we’ve proven this in the image below.
This logic is repeated for the remaining rows and columns. We will also receive:
=> 2 + 8 = 10 + 1 (carried over from previous addition) = 11
In the third row, we receive a 1 match. The last digit is carried forward to the column on the left. When we sum the values in the second row, we get:
=> 6 + 7 = 13 + 1 (carried over from previous addition) = 14
In the third row, we have another match of four. The last digit is carried forward to the column on the left. We now add the value in the first row and use the same reasoning to discover the missing number in place of the question mark. The same is illustrated in the image below.
=> 3 + 3 = 6 + 1 (carried over from previous addition) = 7
Tell us in the comments whether you were able to complete this find missing number puzzle in 30 seconds or less.
