Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meet a real witch who wards off vampires and negative energies

Meet a real witch who wards off vampires and negative energies

Articles
Advertisement
Meet a real witch who wards off vampires and negative energies

Meet a real witch who wards off vampires and negative energies

Advertisement

A woman has explained what it’s actually like to be a witch, from casting spells during full moons to warding off vampires.

Marieke Lexmond, 52, is the author of the fantasy book The Madigan Chronicles, in which she divides her time between New Orleans and the west coast of Ireland.

Oh, and she manufactures jewellery that helps to dispel negative energy.

While the author was born a witch, she did not begin to investigate what that meant until she began reading books and tarot cards.

While some may use cauldrons and wear witch’s caps, this is not the case for every witch you may encounter.

Advertisement

“I believe there are many misconceptions about witches; it’s not as in the movies and not even in my books! I’ve taken things from my practices and spiced them up with a dose of fantasy,” she revealed exclusively to the sources.

“I don’t dress up for a ritual or dance naked under the full moon. That doesn’t mean I don’t like to have fun with it.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story