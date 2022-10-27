Meet a real witch who wards off vampires and negative energies

A woman has explained what it’s actually like to be a witch, from casting spells during full moons to warding off vampires.

Marieke Lexmond, 52, is the author of the fantasy book The Madigan Chronicles, in which she divides her time between New Orleans and the west coast of Ireland.

Oh, and she manufactures jewellery that helps to dispel negative energy.

While the author was born a witch, she did not begin to investigate what that meant until she began reading books and tarot cards.

While some may use cauldrons and wear witch’s caps, this is not the case for every witch you may encounter.

“I believe there are many misconceptions about witches; it’s not as in the movies and not even in my books! I’ve taken things from my practices and spiced them up with a dose of fantasy,” she revealed exclusively to the sources.

“I don’t dress up for a ritual or dance naked under the full moon. That doesn’t mean I don’t like to have fun with it.”

