Edition: English
Edition: English

Men started bhangra after meeting at Heathrow airport

After meeting at Heathrow airport, two men danced impromptu bhangra on Instagram. The clip has nearly 1.6 million views since being shared.

  • After meeting at Heathrow airport, two men danced impromptu bhangra.
  • The Instagram video shows a man improvising bhangra.
  • The clip has nearly 1.6 million views since being shared.
After meeting at Heathrow airport, two men danced impromptu bhangra on Instagram.

A man’s Heathrow airport greeting has amused many. The Instagram video shows a man improvising bhangra. The video may make you grin.

WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by (Southall) UB1UB2 (@ub1ub2)

A man waits at the airport. He goes to him and starts bhangraing when he sees him. He joins him in response.
The video was uploaded 20 hours ago. The clip has nearly 1.6 million views since being shared. The share has 14,000 likes. The video has also generated comments.

Instagram user “This made me grin so much” “Love this—wish I get this welcome next time I return from my travels!” said another. I loved this. Third: “Love it.” Fourth: “This tickles my heart.” Many used heart emoticons.

Also Read

Watch: Beagle dog performs Bhangra dance alongside its owner
Watch: Beagle dog performs Bhangra dance alongside its owner

Video has gained popularity on Instagram. It has earned over 82,000 likes....

