Mom buys new clothing for night out, then this ‘monstrosity’ appears

The 35-year-old new mother posted a video of her disastrous shopping.

She chose to wear a back jumpsuit with pink dots.

The outfit looked quite different when it arrived.

Advertisement

The fashion product photographs that follow reveal dramatic interpretations of the fit.

Suzannah Smith, a 35-year-old new mother, had been frantically looking for the ideal costume for her closest friend’s wedding and believed she had found it in a two-piece ensemble from the online clothing store.

Smith, who acknowledged that she often “lives” in leggings and baggy t-shirts, placed her $140 order for the elegant, textured organza mint-colored outfit in the hopes that it would be a fun, “adventurous” option.

The Huddersfield, West Yorkshire resident told, “Now that monstrosity showed up.”

The outfit, which had slouchy, elaborate sleeves and a big bow on the back of the midi-length skirt, looked quite different when it arrived than it did on the fashionable fit model online.

Smith posted about her spectacular mistake at shopping on TikTok.

Advertisement

In the video, which has received over 780,000 views, Smith is shown standing in front of a mirror with a stoic expression before raising her arm to see her puffy sleeves and unzipped skirt.

“My first impression was that the fabric wasn’t of high quality. It was just so tacky, and the texture was like toilet paper print,” she said.

In some spots, the confusing garment appeared to be both too big and too little. She admitted that she sized up to a size 18 in the skirt and stated, “Honestly, I believed the skirt was going to fit me because when I held it up it looked so massive. “I assumed that my ass couldn’t possibly be so huge, but that wasn’t the case.”

“The top fit alright,” Smith continued, “but obviously the model had someone there to arrange it for her and make it seem great.”

Smith ultimately chose to wear a back jumpsuit with pink dots that she already owned, accessorizing it with a vintage 80s fluorescent pink blazer and pink Converse after the outfit didn’t work out.

It “worked out,” she claimed, adding that she received numerous congratulations on how beautiful she seemed.

Also Read