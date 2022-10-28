Mouth Taping Trend dangerous spreading on Social Media: Doctors

A social media craze that promises greater sleep at night is quickly expanding. However, health experts have warned against the TikTok fad of “tongue taping.” It entails taping your lips shut at night to prevent mouth breathing. Millions of people have watched videos in which users attempt and explain how to tape their lips. According to experts, it is just a matter of time until this tendency spreads to other social media sites.

According to TikTok influencers, tape your mouth while sleeping trains the mind to breathe through the nose. According to a Healthline study, users of the platform are also praising mouth taping for reducing snoring, which might interfere with the sleep of any bed companions.

However, experts have issued a warning. According to the Healthline article, the risks include blocked breathing, aggravation of sleep apnea and associated risk factors, discomfort from or allergic reactions to the tape, and sleep disruption.

Sleeping with your mouth open is sometimes necessary. It aids breathing in cases of nasal congestion, for example.

And if a person has obstructive sleep apnea, this can be highly “hazardous,” according to sleep specialist Dr Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine.

Advertisement

“There is limited evidence on the benefits of mouth taping and I would be very careful – and even talk to your health care provider before attempting it,” Dr Dasgupta added.

She went on to say that if someone is desperate to attempt the trend, they should first be tested for obstructive sleep apnea.

Also Read A Wildcat Turns Aggressive After Being Petted By A Dog: Watch The internet is awash in videos of entertaining animals and their antics....