Edition: English
Edition: English

My kitchen has been torn up by foot-long rats that look like little cats

A horrified tenant alleges that “foot-long” rats have “ripped apart” his kitchen and nibbled through his furniture.

Michael Rutherford, 57, of Grimsby, Lincolnshire, claims he hasn’t been able to eat or sleep since the rodents initially infiltrated his home in early September.

But things got a lot worse yesterday morning (October 26) when he observed a rat in his kitchen that he claims looked like a “small cat.”

His clothes have been ripped to shreds, and he alleges that the smell of urine greets him every time he enters the room, according to Grimsby Live.

Michael, who is incapacitated following a stroke in 2019, claimed he was “frightened to death” to find the deceased creature behind his washing machine and that it looked like a “small cat”.

He told, “When I got up I saw something and I just thought it was a shadow, but when I pulled the washing machine back I saw this massive rat, it was like a small cat. I shut the kitchen door and thought, ‘What do I do?’.

