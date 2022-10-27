Netizens criticize station tap “shower” for trains and passengers

Clips from Indian train stations that go viral on social media are usually of RPF personnel averting catastrophes. Then there are clips of persons walking on rails and being rescued by passengers.

However, an undated video uploaded on Twitter recently exposed one of the many infrastructure issues plaguing Indian Railways across the country.

A defective tap sprays water across the platform in the 30-second footage. The stream’s force is so great that it reaches a train coming to the station.

Watch it here:

The flood splashes against the sides of numerous compartments, drenching several unwary people near the door and windows.

The video has now received over 1 million views after being uploaded on Twitter by Abhy (@craziestlazy).

It is unknown which station was involved in the incident. According to some netizens, this is a widespread issue at many stations.

Here are some reactions:

Some users said that instead of filming a video, people on the platform should have prevented the leak.

“And common people are making video for fun..they don’t feel to do something to stop it from wastage of water,” a user wrote.

However, the majority of users found it amusing.

A user wrote, “I thought it was Funny too but it was at the Expense of a lot of Passengers on the Train. What if that Water sprayed on someone’s Phone, Laptop, or important Documents? I don’t think they would find it very funny. Humour should be at the expense of someone else.”

"Even Railways know that many have not taken bath in the morning. Hence helping," quipped another.

