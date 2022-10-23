Netizens enthralled with little girl’s fierce martial arts performance

Martial arts are typically not connected with girls because they are physically and intellectually demanding.

Jesse Jane McParland is challenging this standard, though.

She and her father competed on World’s Got Talent in May 2019, when they made it to the semifinals.

Martial arts are typically not connected with girls because they are physically and intellectually demanding. Jesse Jane McParland is challenging this standard, though.

McParland, a 16-year-old martial artist from the UK, rose to fame after competing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015 and placing eighth at the young age of nine. She has performed on well-known programmes throughout the years, including X-Factor and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and she starred in the 2015 film The Martial Arts Kid.

She and her father competed on World’s Got Talent in May 2019, when they made it to the semifinals. She also received a message from Jackie Chan, her hero, during the performance. A previous clip of her martial arts performance is currently trending on Twitter. She may be seen performing a scripted sword fighting act in the undated footage. She expertly performs backflips while holding the sword in the one-minute, 52-second video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse-Jane (@jj.mcparland)

Twitter users react to the performance by saying, Absolutely Ledge. The ending… pic. Thank you for identifying this fearsome athlete! Is she free on Oct 28th? We need a new Prime Minister. The reverse grip flourish along with the one-handed then NO-HANDED cartwheel is the most impressive part about this, let alone how fluid her movements are even at that age. Godking bless tiny warriors. These competitions are kind of the same as Wushu; it’s like a marriage of martial arts and dances. Yes, it’s not functional. It’s not meant to be functional. And all the people whining about it not being functional don’t know anything about functional swordsmanship either. Brilliant, well-executed display, wonderful control, perfect expression of aggression, bravo young lady 👍👏👏👏 She’s been a martial artist since she was 3. What gives you the impression that she’s learning “the opposite of martial arts”? How do you define the opposite of martial arts?

Since her video was shared on Twitter on October 21, it has received over 7.2 million views. A Twitter user commented on it and said, “Absolutely incredible. What did I enjoy the most, exactly? With all that talent, talent, dexterity, agility, and unmitigated rage. At the conclusion, she STILL REMEMBERED to bow. She’ll succeed in life. Another commenter said, “The most stunning portions of this, apart from how fluid her motions are even at that age, are the reverse grip flourish and the one handed then NO HANDED cartwheel. Godking protect the little warriors.