Old concert footage of Eminem’s sign language translator goes viral

Almost all of us have heard Eminem’s Rap God, which is a homage to his career and himself, where he raps ridiculously fast and references comic books and his old songs.

Now, a video showcasing the song from his 2018 Firefly Music Festival has created a stir online, but not just due of his hypnotic pace. Holly Maniatty, an American sign language interpreter, dances to the rapper’s smash song, attracting attention.

Shared on Reddit, the video demonstrates how Maniatty synchronises with Eminem, and her amazing speed has won hearts online. Maniatty performed with Snoop Dog, Beastie Boys, and Jay Z. She was the interpreter Waka Flocka Flame mistook for dancing in a popular video.

“Sign language interpreter in Eminem concert,” said the title of the video published on Reddit.

The video was shared about 22 hours ago, and it has since earned over 26,400 upvotes and many comments.

“Bet her legs are weak and her arms are heavy after that,” someone wrote. “Looking exhausted me. Imagine her, “wrote. “Being a sign language interpreter for Eminem is similar to being a martial arts master,” commented a third.

