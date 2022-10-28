Advertisement
  • Old Video of amazing sun Halo lighting Sweden’s sky mesmerizes
A stunning video of a rare and strange sun halo above a snow-capped peak in Sweden is sweeping the internet. The video was posted on Twitter on Monday by user ‘The Figen.’ Since then, the post has received over 1.6 million views and 73,000 likes.

Two circles of dazzling light hovered in the sky in front of skiers on top of the mountain in the stunning clip. Each circle had brilliant sundogs – or brighter areas of light – at the top, bottom, left, and right points.

“A very rare solar halo appears over a mountain in Sweden,” stated the post’s caption.

Watch the video: 

The amazing film was shot by a photographer in 2017 at the Swedish ski resort of Vemdalen. However, the video became viral again this week, reminding viewers that the beauty of nature is ageless.

“Beautiful and breathtaking,” one person commented. “Wow, that must have been inspiring to be there,” said another.

According to a third user, “The name of phenomenon is Sun Dog. It occurs due to refraction of sunlight in ice crystals in atmosphere”. A fourth simply stated, “Nature is great!!”

According to Newsweek, the Sun halo, often known as the ’22 degree halo,’ is an optical phenomenon. They are most commonly seen in frigid areas and are caused by sunlight refracting through millions of hexagonal ice crystals hovering in the sky. It is shaped like a ring with a radius of around 22 degrees around the sun or moon.

