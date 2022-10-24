Optical Illusion: Can You Find 4 Pineapple Corn Husks in 17 Secs?

Optical Illusion: Over the years, optical illusions have grown in popularity. Their fame stems from their extraordinary ability to fool our minds. Physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions are the three types of optical illusions.

Aside from providing pleasure, optical illusions also aid in research investigations by providing insights into the workings of the human brain.

According to research, optical illusions are excellent resources for learning how the human brain works. In the discipline of psychoanalysis, scientists are employing optical illusions.

Optical illusions can also assist you to improve your observation abilities and situational awareness.

Are you ready to put your observation abilities to the test?

Let’s get started.

Find Four Corn Husks in 17 Seconds – Optical Illusions

The above image was created by Gergely Dudás, commonly known as Dudolf, a Hungarian artist known for producing optical illusions.

In this photograph, you can see that there are many pineapples in the field, with rats peeping from every corner, attempting to figure out how to consume the pineapple.

They are also looking for four sweet corn husks, as rats enjoy eating sweets.

The task for you is to find four corn husks in 17 seconds. The maize husks have mingled in with the pineapples, making it difficult to distinguish them.

Finding the corn husks amid the pineapples is difficult because both the maize husk and the pineapple are yellow.

Have you noticed the corn husks?

Time is running out, so hurry up.

Examine the area attentively and try to spot any variations.

Is it possible that the rats will be able to guide you, or is it just a distraction?

How many have you found so far?

Time is running out.

We believe that some of you were successful in spotting at least two, if not more.

If you were able to notice more than two husks, you have excellent observation abilities.

Many of you are probably wondering where corn husks can be found.

Continue reading for the solution.

