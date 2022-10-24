Optical Illusion: Find the 6 hidden words in 10 seconds

This Optical Illusion will fill your mind and emotions with excitement. Brain Teasers are puzzles that need ingenuity rather than solving a mathematical equation. Significantly, brain teasers promote mental speed, improve connections between brain cells, and are an efficient approach to improving short-term memory. Enough with the words; now begin your journey to uncover the six hidden words in the image. The countdown has begun!

Can you locate the six words buried in the photo puzzle?

Brain Teasers necessitate unorthodox thinking, but they can also incorporate an outstanding quantitative approach. Unlike the image above, you must find the six hidden words in the picture puzzle. Though the answer is right in front of you, the combination of similar colours and delicate writing strokes has made it difficult.

Yes, as the name implies, it will be challenging. But don’t search for an answer until you’ve tried it twice.

Advertisement

Look for the answer to the Brain Teaser here:

A brain teaser is essentially a logic-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each try, you will increase your critical thinking and decision-making abilities. The brain game will also aid in the discovery of new solutions and the enhancement of essential intuitive power.

Users are challenged to locate the six hidden words in the party image. The placing of all the words, however, is the most difficult aspect of this brain teaser. These words are written in delicate pen strokes that match the colour of the background.

Enough of the suspense and background music; let’s get to the answer.

The image has been divided non-uniformly; now divide it with imaginary lines. Isn’t it now simple for you to quickly scan all the rows and columns to identify the hidden words in the image?

Congratulations on finding all of the hidden words. If you still can’t find the solution, check for words relating to parties, music, and food.

Advertisement

The following are the six secret words:

Hungry

Party

Red

Yummy

Advertisement Music

Cheese

Look at the image below to see where all of the concealed words should go.

Have a good time! This brain teaser only requires a simple test of your observational abilities. Continue to engage in more of them to improve your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory sharpness. Also, bookmark Jagran Josh so you don’t miss out on this intriguing collection of brain challenges.