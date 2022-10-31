Optical Illusion: Find This Spooky Hidden Pumpkin in 5 Seconds?

Halloween has here after a month of anticipation! It’s time to put on your spookiest costume, carve pumpkins, and adorn your house with spooky decorations like skeletons and cobwebs.

Are you ready to be scared?

That is the spirit (sorry, not sorry for the pun).

Now for the mental teasers. This brain teaser is eerie, and you just 6 seconds to solve it.

Shall we get started?

Advertisement

In 5 Seconds, Can You Find The Hidden Pumpkin In This Halloween Special Spooky Optical Illusion

First, let’s define brain teasers.

Brain teasers are puzzles that demand you to use your lateral thinking talents to solve. They are typically intended to assess your ability to solve issues using abstract reasoning.

Brain teasers are games that test your ability to solve complex problems with your intellect.

The idea is to solve the problem without looking at the solution. They are enjoyable and demanding, and they can help you enhance your memory and concentration. If you appreciate these kinds of puzzles, you should give this a shot.

Examine the image below carefully.

Advertisement

A bunch of phantom pumpkins can be seen here. Can you spot the secret pumpkin among all of these ghost pumpkins?

Yes? Great! But can you discover it in under 6 seconds?

We think you can.

So let’s get started.

Best wishes!

Advertisement

Take your time and look over the image, but hurry because the clock is ticking.

Your time is almost up.

3… 2… and 1.

It’s time to go, people!

Have you completed this puzzle?

We genuinely hope you solved it because the answers will be revealed shortly.

Advertisement

Brain Teasers Solution

The phantom pumpkins and the hidden pumpkin both have unique characteristics.

The eerie pumpkins all feature eyes, a nose, frightening smiles, and limbs. Our hidden pumpkin, on the other hand, lacks all of these characteristics.

We are giving you a second chance to solve this brain teaser if you were unable to find the hidden pumpkins.

Have you found the pumpkin?

If you answered yes, then congratulations.

Advertisement

If you answered no, please see the answer below.

Congratulations if you were able to locate the pumpkin!

And if you were unable to locate it, better luck next time!

We hope you enjoyed solving this brain teaser.

Also Read Optical Illusion: Find the hidden number in 11 seconds Brain-eye miscommunication causes optical illusions. Want to play with your brain? The...

Advertisement