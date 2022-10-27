Optical Illusion: How many pumpkins can you find in 10 seconds?

Optical Illusion: How many pumpkins can you find in the Halloween Party photograph? This brain puzzle is intended for folks who enjoy playing games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or problem more engaging by requiring creative thinking to solve. When solving these riddles, you must think outside the box and analyse the problem differently. Because the solution will not be directly in front of you, you must utilise your creative imagination to find it. So we devised an intriguing brain teaser in which you must find pumpkins hiding within the party image.

How many pumpkins can you see in the Halloween Party photo in 10 seconds?

Find all the pumpkins in the Halloween Party Picture. Active minds can recognise Halloween Party pumpkins in 11 seconds. Before replying, look at the image carefully. This brain teaser’s answers are below the question, so don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Pumpkins vary in size and expression.

Brain Teaser Solution

Find as many pumpkins as possible in the Halloween Party scenario in this brain puzzle. The costumed kids hide the pumpkins. They hide within and outside the house. The graphic below highlights pumpkins for your convenience:

The Halloween party photo hides 10 pumpkins.

Some puzzles test observation rather than arithmetic or logic. It took less time and brainpower to solve this tough riddle. But finding the answer in seconds is great.

