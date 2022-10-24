Optical Illusion: Hurry! Find misplaced paint tools in 10 secs

Optical Illusion: Diwali has arrived! Is your home prepared? If you answered yes, then tackle this fantastic brain teaser. Brain Teasers are puzzles that require creativity rather than solving a mathematical equation. Most importantly, brain teasers strengthen connections between brain cells, increase mental speed, and improve short-term memory. Enough with the words; now start looking for the six hidden words in the picturesque. The countdown has begun!

Can you assist the painter in locating the instruments in this photo puzzle?

Brain Teasers necessitate unorthodox thinking, but they can also incorporate an outstanding quantitative approach. Unlike the image above, you must find the six hidden words in the picture puzzle. Though the answer is right in front of you, the combination of similar colours and delicate writing strokes has made it difficult.

Yes, as the name implies, it will be challenging. But don’t search for an answer until you’ve tried it twice.

Look for the answer to the Brain Teaser here:

A brain teaser is essentially a logic-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, you will increase your critical thinking and decision-making abilities. The brain game will also aid in the discovery of new solutions and the enhancement of essential intuitive power.

Users must find the six hidden words under construction, which includes four companions. The placing of all the words, however, is the most difficult aspect of this brain teaser. These words are written with delicate brush strokes that match the background colour.

Enough of the suspense and background music; let’s get to the answer.

To make the image more ordered, it is divided non-uniformly by imaginary lines. Isn’t it now simple to scan all the rows and columns without missing any objects or creatives in the drawing?

Congratulations on finding all of the hidden words. However, if you are still stumped, simply follow these instructions.

A word of 5-letters on the chandelier.

A word of 4-letters on the Paint Bucket and its handle.

6-letter word as paint on the floor!

A word of 5-letters from bucket to paint tray.

This 6-letter word is on the boy with a red shirt.

This 5-letter word is above the radio.

Look at the image below to see where all of the concealed words should go.

Enjoyed! This brain teaser only requires a simple test of your observational abilities. Continue to engage in more of them to improve your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory sharpness. Also, have a nice and safe Diwali!

