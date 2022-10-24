Optical Illusion: Is It A Matrix Error Or Something Else?

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that occur when our brain senses something other than reality.

They can deceive us into believing that something isn’t actually there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don’t exist.

People used to refer to these illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists realised that our brains play tricks on us, and it’s all due to varied perspectives.

Simple forms such as triangles, circles, squares, and rectangles are frequently used to generate optical illusions. To produce the appearance, these forms are then assembled in various ways.

The idea is to discover what isn’t truly there or what is hidden in plain sight.

We’ve all seen the film Matrix, which has dominated mainstream culture since its debut. Following the film’s debut, whenever something unusual is captured, it is attributed to a glitch in the matrix.

We have a glitch in the matrix for you as well. And this optical illusion will astound you.

Take a look at the image below.

What are you thinking? How is this possible?

As you can see in the image above, the bicycle’s rear tyre appears punctured; however, the tyre appears fine in its reflection in the puddle.

How is this possible?

Is it true that we live in a matrix? Is our world is ruled by machines and artificial intelligence (AI)?

Take a few moments to reflect.

What solution did you come up with?

Do you still believe in the Matrix? Or do you believe the image has been altered?

We can tell you that the image is genuine.

Consider again. What could have caused the tyre to appear punctured?

Have you come up with a solution yet?

If so, that’s fantastic.

If not, then stop bothering yourself.

We’ll provide the solution right now.

Yes, this illusion has a completely acceptable scientific explanation.

Continue reading to discover what produced the delusion.

And drum rolls…

Optical Illusion Answer Explained

We apologise for bursting your Matrix bubble.

We are not trapped in a matrix. The world is not controlled by malicious machines.

Consider your science lessons in high school.

You’ve probably heard of the scientific phenomenon known as “Refraction of Light.”

It’s fine if you forgot about it. We’ll refresh your memories.

What exactly is light refraction?

When a ray of light passes through a medium with differing densities, it bends or changes directions. This is known as refraction.

This is a normal occurrence, and our eyes also work on the principle of refraction. This phenomenon is at work here, and it is the cause of this optical illusion.

Even at home, you can experiment with the principle of refraction. Fill half of a clear glass halfway with water. Place a pencil in a half-full/empty glass of water and watch it from afar.

You will see that the pencil is crooked or bent at an angle.

So, we hope this optical illusion taught you something new.

