Parents worried about growth in "dangerous" Halloween costumes

Parents worried about growth in “dangerous” Halloween costumes

Parents worried about growth in “dangerous” Halloween costumes

The Halloween season has arrived, and British parents are advised to take necessary safety requirements while costume selection.

The Halloween season has arrived, and British parents have been advised to make absolutely sure the costumes they choose for their children zombies and ghouls this year are up to necessary safety requirements.

Despite efforts to outlaw them, dangerous Halloween costumes that could kill children are still on sale.

Some might suffocate or strangle youngsters, according to safety experts, while others could catch fire.

In the past month, shipments of potentially lethal items have been intercepted.

However, there are still alternative products being marketed in marketplaces and online.

The Rapid Alert System for Non-Food Products, or Rapex, was created to safeguard European consumers from harmful or hazardous products.

A witch wig made by Amscan that was highly flammable and did not adhere to safety requirements was one of the things they highlighted.

