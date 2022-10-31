Pilot Writes Cricket Score, Internet Calls It “Epic”

Cricket is a festival, a celebration, and a feeling for millions of people throughout the country. People search for numerous ways to stay up to date on what is going on in the match, particularly the score. One such cricket enthusiast requested a score update from the pilot of an IndiGo flight he was aboard. The pilot gladly obliged, and the gesture has gone viral online. On Sunday, a Twitter user uploaded a photo of a note provided by the pilot concerning the score update during a T20 match between India and South Africa. The shot was taken onboard the plane, according to the tweet.

“India lost today but @IndiGo6E won my heart. The pilot sent note mid-air when requested for a score update,” According to user Vikram Garga’s tweet. A handwritten scorecard is shown in the accompanying photo: SA 33/03, 6 overs, IND 133/9.

India lost today but ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ won my heart. Pilot sent a note mid air when requested for score update.#momentsthatmatter pic.twitter.com/XngFXko63T — Vikram Garga (@vikramgarga) October 30, 2022

The tweet, which was sent on October 30, is gaining popularity online. So far, it has 373 likes and 25 retweets.

IndiGo responded to Mr Garga’s post as well, stating, “We’re glad to see this. We wish to see you on board soon again.”

Users praised the act, saying IndiGo deserved to be recognised. Others expressed their joy by using smileys and thumbs-up emojis.

South Africa defeated India by five wickets in Sunday’s T20 encounter in Perth. The Proteas were down to 24 for 3 in their chase of 134 runs in the game, but Aiden Markram and David Miller put up a 76-run stand to help them recover.

Markram went down quickly after his fifty, but David Miller stayed until the end to complete the game.

Suryakumar Yadav’s 68 off 40 balls was important in India’s 133-run victory over South Africa after skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bat first. Lungi Ngidi had given a score of 4 for 29.

