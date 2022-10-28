Advertisement
  • Putin tested Russian sniper rifles while visiting troops in £5,000 coat
  • Vladimir Putin wore a £5,088 Italian coat and fired a sniper’s rifle while visiting Russia.
  • The dictator hit the target after lying on his stomach in the overcoat to test the fatal sniper rifle.

Bonkers During a military visit, Vladimir Putin wore a designer overcoat from Italy that cost a whopping £5,088. He also fired a sniper’s rifle while he was there.

The former KGB officer says he hates the West, but he was happy to show off its high-end fashion, even though his soldiers had to go to war in sneakers because they didn’t have enough shoes.

The dictator hit the target after lying on his stomach in the silk coat to test the fatal sniper rifle in Ryazan.

His eye-watering Andrea Campagna coat cost the same as seven kits for conscripted Russians pushed into mobilisation by Putin, who must buy their own uniforms, including socks.

Putin has said that there were “mistakes” with the way draftees were given their war uniforms, but he hasn’t said anything about his own fashion choices.

The coat is not as expensive as the £20,256 Loro Piana coat he wore to a pro-war rally in March to mark the eighth anniversary of Russia’s taking over Crimea.

The owner of the brand was very upset by his choice.

“It’s somewhat shameful from a human point of view,” said Pier Luigi Loro Piana, who has given money to help Ukrainians.

Anti-Putin activist Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who was once the richest man in Russia, pointed out that Putin wore an Italian silk coat last week in Ryazan and said, “Every seventh Russian doesn’t have money for winter clothes.”

“Fourteen percent of Russians plan to take out a loan to pay for the purchase of a jacket or a coat.”

Men in the military and their families have often complained about where they live, what they wear, and what they have to use.

Officials in Russia’s most important areas are sending male soldiers to war wearing sanitary pads as makeshift insoles for their boots.

Men who have been called up to fight have been told to buy and pack tampons before they go to the front lines.

