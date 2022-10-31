Putin’s lovely female pilots, called “angels of death,” fight in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s “angels of death,” a group of female pilots, are about to be sent to fight in the heartless dictator’s horrific war in Ukraine.

The newly mobilised women have graduated from the Russian air force and are being trained to operate cargo planes as well as strategic nuclear bombers.

After graduating from Serov Higher Military Aviation School, recruits celebrated by throwing petals and cash into the air during a weekend passing out parade in Krasnodar.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, one of Putin’s closest allies, praised the new recruits.

The Kremlin aide, who is so close to Putin that the two have even spent holidays together in the mountains where Shoigu grew up, said the new pilots were “gloriously” continuing a tradition.

“You are a reference point and an example for those girls who will follow you.” he said.

Colonel Oleg Pchela issued an odd statement when the women began their five-year training course in 2017: “Girls are usually very romantic.”

“They have good motivation that will allow them to learn how to fly our military airplanes and to perform the tasks of their commanders.”

“It is a highly responsible job to become a military pilot. It is a hard occupation, it demands high moral values too.”

However, not everyone has backed the new recruits, with one sexist Russian critic claiming, “All these girls will soon get married and go to ‘serve’ on maternity leave.”

Before they could join the scheme, pilots had to go through a rigorous curriculum that included difficult tests and exams as well as extensive physical and physiological scrutiny.

