Russian force to join war, killed in first battle after days on frontline

A Russian wife who told her husband he would be a “coward” if he didn’t fight in Ukraine was surprised to learn he was dead mere days after his arrival in the war-torn country.

Ilya Korolev’s wife Anastasia instructed him to “guard me and our children” when he was summoned by a psychotic Vladimir Putin.

The 29-year-old, who had been employed as a meat packer before being dispatched to battle, did not fare well and was killed in the region of Kherson during a combat mission.

She advised the media, “We did not believe in this whole situation. It didn’t seem to be about us,” added, “But then came the summons to his work. He was very worried and afraid… I myself told him: ‘Go, don’t be a coward, you will protect me and our children.”

According to Anastasia, her now-deceased husband was promised a month of training but was dispatched to fight in the terrible battle after only a week of preparation.

Now, the grieving widow, who told their small children, ages six and two, that their father was going on a work trip, must break the news that he would never return.

She elucidated: “I did not expect it to happen to me, and even so quickly,” added, “I just don’t have the heart to tell them, they are still very small. Ilya loved children so much, just with all his heart.”

Many in Russia reacted negatively to Vladimir Putin’s frenzied efforts to expand troop mobilisation in an attempt to turn around his failing conflict in Ukraine.

