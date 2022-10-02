Shark seen swimming in hurricane flooded Florida streets

Advertisement
  • A video was taken during Hurricane Ian’s attack on southwest Florida.
  • The video attracted more than 13 million views on Twitter.
  • Shark was found swimming in flooded Florida streets.
During severe storms, pictures and films of sharks and other marine creatures swimming in suburban floodwaters are common frauds. There’s more to a smartphone video taken during Hurricane Ian’s attack on southwest Florida than meets the eye.

In a single day, the shocking video which featured a giant, dark fish with pointed dorsal fins thrashing around a flooded Fort Myers backyard attracted more than 13 million views on Twitter as fans expressed shock and made similarities to the “Sharknado” movie franchise.

Developer Dominic Cameratta revealed he shot the video on his back terrace on Wednesday morning after spotting something “flopping around” in his neighbor’s flooded yard.

Watch the video below:

