Teacher retires after 30 years with a emotional farewell. Watch

Everyone has a favourite teacher in school, and it is because of them that a person develops an interest in a particular subject. A teacher can make a significant difference in a person’s life by inspiring them to work hard and achieve their goals. After more than three decades, a foreign language teacher bids farewell in a touching video.

Students gathered in the hallways to bid farewell to Professor Lourdes, who retired after more than 30 years of teaching foreign languages. A video of her emotional farewell was posted two days ago on the Good News Movement Instagram page, and it has received over 1.2 million views. The video begins with the teacher exiting a classroom. She gasps in surprise as she notices the students lining the hallways and puts her hand over her mouth. She then walks out, to the delight of the students.

“HAPPY RETIREMENT: After more than 30 years of teaching foreign languages, Professor Lourdes says goodbye to active teaching to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Thank you for everything teacher!” says the video’s caption.

Watch the video:

“This makes me cry. Congrats Professor Lourdes!!!!” Congratulations, Professor Lourdes!” wrote one Instagram user. “This made me tear up. Good people always leave a mark and they never know how deep, I’m glad they expressed it to her,” “How beautiful! That would make me cry seeing all those kids saying goodbye to me. God bless her!” Seeing all those kids say good-bye to me would make me cry. “May God bless her!” exclaimed a third.

