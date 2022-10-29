Teen surprise woman with her favourite Halloween treats. Watch

Many people enjoy dressing up as their favourite terrifying characters on Halloween. While many children and adults are delighted to parade about the streets in their costumes, some folks are also looking forward to trick or treating! Children walk door to door collecting chocolates, toffees, and sweets. Despite the fact that most people request only one chocolate, some may accept a handful. However, in this case, two teens are going viral for providing chocolate to the person they asked for a trick or treat from.

Two youngsters approach a doorstep in a video shared by the Instagram page Good News Movement. They read a note written on the door by the house’s owner. According to the note, “Take all you want, just not the starbursts. My wife loves them.” So, when the duo saw there were no more starburst chocolates, they decided to share theirs and tacked it to their door!

Take a look at the following story:

This video has been seen 2.2 million times and has received 200,000 likes and many comments since it was uploaded. In the Instagram comments, one user remarked, “So sweet! And some people would criticise these older kids for trick or treating! They deserve all the candy!” Someone else stated, “These thoughtful young men have hearts that are SWEETER than Starburst. Made our day seeing this cute video. Thank you!” “There really ARE good people in this world. Little things like this mean so much,” a third was added

