Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Teen surprise woman with her favourite Halloween treats. Watch

Teen surprise woman with her favourite Halloween treats. Watch

Articles
Advertisement
Teen surprise woman with her favourite Halloween treats. Watch

Teen surprise woman with her favourite Halloween treats. Watch

Advertisement

Many people enjoy dressing up as their favourite terrifying characters on Halloween. While many children and adults are delighted to parade about the streets in their costumes, some folks are also looking forward to trick or treating! Children walk door to door collecting chocolates, toffees, and sweets. Despite the fact that most people request only one chocolate, some may accept a handful. However, in this case, two teens are going viral for providing chocolate to the person they asked for a trick or treat from.

Two youngsters approach a doorstep in a video shared by the Instagram page Good News Movement. They read a note written on the door by the house’s owner. According to the note, “Take all you want, just not the starbursts. My wife loves them.” So, when the duo saw there were no more starburst chocolates, they decided to share theirs and tacked it to their door!

Take a look at the following story:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Advertisement

This video has been seen 2.2 million times and has received 200,000 likes and many comments since it was uploaded. In the Instagram comments, one user remarked, “So sweet! And some people would criticise these older kids for trick or treating! They deserve all the candy!”  Someone else stated, “These thoughtful young men have hearts that are SWEETER than Starburst. Made our day seeing this cute video. Thank you!” “There really ARE good people in this world. Little things like this mean so much,”  a third was added

Also Read

Watch: Two men imitate sacked Twitter employees outside HQ
Watch: Two men imitate sacked Twitter employees outside HQ

Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the Internet...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story