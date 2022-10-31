Thief Apologizes for Stealing Laptop, Twitter Sympathizes

Zweli Thixo, a Twitter user, revealed an email he received from a burglar who took the laptop, which contained his study proposal. The thief apologised for the theft and stated that they ‘had been trying to make ends meet.’ The thief did, however, promise to transfer data if the owner required them.

“They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now.” the description said besides the screenshot.

According to the thief’s email, “Bro Howzit, I know I stole your laptop yesterday. I needed the money as I have been struggling to make ends meet. I see that you were busy with a research proposal, I have attached it and if (there) are any other files that you need please alert me before Monday 12.00 since I have found a customer. Once again ngiyacolisa bro.” “Sorry for the laptop,” the subject line says.

Check out the tweet:

Advertisement They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now.😩 pic.twitter.com/pYt6TVbV1J — GOD GULUVA (@Zweli_Thixo) October 30, 2022

The internet user sympathised with the individual who took the laptop. “Why not make him the same offer as the supposed buyer he found,” one commenter suggested. Another person said, “Anyone who is able to offer this guy a job, please. This man went through the laptop and found a Research proposal and actually appreciates the effort and time that goes into it. Honestly, I’d hire him if I had the means.”

“So you know now, that they were truly in dire need of money without having lost their morals or being “a bad person”. I believe it’s lovely that you’re trying to minimise your loss. Hopefully, people are becoming aware of what capitalism is doing to us “The third person commented.

“A respectful thief,” said the fourth.

Advertisement

Also Read Pilot Writes Cricket Score, Internet Calls It “Epic” Cricket is a festival, a celebration, and a feeling for millions of...