This “Scariest Job in the World” Will Challenge Your Courage

It’s fascinating to see the world’s diverse jobs. Most people work 9–6, but there are high-paying jobs with no set hours that require rigorous physical and psychological testing. Would you risk money? If not, it’s intriguing.

Before customers, tea and game testers provide feedback. Fear testing profiles exist.

A UK tourist attraction needs a fear-tester to watch their scary shows alone and give feedback. It's the scariest job.

The London, Blackpool, Edinburgh, and York Dungeon attracts brave tourists. They’d rate the show’s scariness.

“”Edinburgh Dungeon” will debut “Dinner of the Dead”. A Celtic harvest feast “welcomes” stray guests in a vacant space “ancestors. After that, the candidate will see a new performance at 50 Berkeley Square, one of London’s most haunted buildings.

A York Dungeon séance will involve the chosen person “summon evil spirits. Scare-testers must encounter the new Grim Reaper at Blackpool Dungeon.

The Dungeon advertises the job as dangerous. The Edinburgh Dungeon General Manager Kathryn Angel told The Mirror that they would bring local urban legends to life this Halloween.

“This year we are challenging one of our (unluckiest) Dungeon fans to visit and experience our scariest Halloween shows ever,” “said.

