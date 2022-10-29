Advertisement Three members of a Maryland family bought lottery tickets for the same drawing with the same numbers.

They each won $50,000 (nearly Rs 41 lakh).

The family's numbers for the October 13 Pick 5 drawing were 5-3-8-3-4, which turned out to be the winning combination, according to officials.

The family’s numbers for the October 13 Pick 5 drawing were 5-3-8-3-4, which turned out to be the winning combination, according to officials.

The Maryland Lottery says that a man who was 61 years old bought a $1 straight bet ticket at Hampstead Liquors.

His 28-year-old daughter and 31-year-old son both bought tickets at the same store for the same drawing.

All three winning tickets had the winning numbers 5-3-8-3-4, which were drawn, and gave each of them a $50,000 prize.

This month, an ancient truck’s broken odometer won a gambler his third jackpot in 27 years. The odometer was stuck at 82,466 miles when Douglas Eck, 60, bought it.

Since then, the Maryland Lottery says that he has played the winning numbers every day.

The player bought a ticket for a drawing on October 14 with the numbers 8-2-4-6-6, which is how far his car’s odometer says he has driven.

They were the same as the ones that were picked, so he won $25,000.

Eck told the Maryland Lottery, “This is my bronze medal, but I’m still happy.”

He has won $50,000 before from a winning ticket in 1995 and $100,000 from a winning ticket in 2008.