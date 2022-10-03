Three Florida teenagers wreck stolen Maserati, one of them dies

Three teenagers stole a silver Maserati and took it for a joyride.

Authorities reported that a 15-year-old Florida boy lost his life early on Sunday after he and two other teenage friends stole a silver Maserati and took it for a high-speed joyride, colliding with a business sign and flipping over.

In the early-morning collision in St. Petersburg, Florida, the youngsters who survived sustained critical injuries.

Around 3:30 in the morning, the three companions stole the unlocked expensive sports car from a driveway with the keys still in the ignition, according to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

The 2016 silver model was turned over by the driver who lost control, jumped a curb, and crashed the vehicle while it was moving at a high rate of speed, according to Gualtieri.

Malachi Daniels, 16, was hospitalised in severe condition and was not expected to survive, according to authorities, while Mario Bonilla passed away at the site. Although Keondrick Lang, the driver, was also in severe condition, he was expected to survive.

Gualtieri stated, “This is what happens when you’re a new driver at 3:30 in the morning travelling 80 mph and you lose it. “Unfortunately, one of them has passed away, the other appears to be passing away, and the other has some fairly bad injuries.”

He said that none of the teenagers had a license.

While responding to another incident in the vicinity, deputies in a helicopter saw the stolen vehicle, when officials on the ground attempted to arrest the adolescents, they fled quickly, according to Gualtieri.

According to the sheriff, the deputies adhered to department rules by not pursuing them in their cars. Gualtieri claimed that the chopper instead maintained an eye on the accelerating luxury vehicle.

The kids, he claimed, “didn’t slow down once the deputies disengaged.” They simply kept moving forward quickly.

On Tuesday, further details should be made public, including video from the dashcam and the helicopter.

When the high school students sneaked away in the middle of the night, their parents thought their children were asleep, according to Gualtieri, who added that the parents were saddened to learn of the terrible tragedy.

Gualtieri described the scenario as “extremely terrible.”

The three friends were apprehended by police last month after they were seen travelling through a residential neighborhood before dawn while completely covered in black, according to the sheriff. Before the teenagers left for home, the incident was reported to the boys’ parents and was documented.

