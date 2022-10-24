Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Uber Driver’s Funny Wish Has Internet Talking: “Don’t Call Me Bhaya & Uncle”
Uber Driver’s Funny Wish Has Internet Talking: “Don’t Call Me Bhaya & Uncle”

Uber Driver’s Funny Wish Has Internet Talking: “Don’t Call Me Bhaya & Uncle”

Articles
Advertisement
Uber Driver’s Funny Wish Has Internet Talking: “Don’t Call Me Bhaya & Uncle”

Uber Driver wish has Internet talk: “Don’t Call Me Bhaya & Uncle”

Advertisement

If you take Uber frequently, you know that some drivers have a fantastic sense of humour. They will either tell you a terribly humorous anecdote or, in this example, post a hilarious notice on the seat instructing you on how not to address them.

Uber driver’s amusing note on a car seat

Sohini M, a Twitter user, shared a photo of a message on the back of an Uber seat that read, “Don’t call me bhaya & uncle.”

We can admit that we have all been guilty of calling a cab driver “Bhaiya.” So that appears to be a reasonable demand. However, the note sparked an internet controversy about how people should address someone they don’t know.

Advertisement

“I have always stuck to calling people Boss!,” a user said.

“Let’s normalize calling everyone Sir/ma’am,” another user said. Replying to the comment, a user added, “Or just use their name? Why do we need reverence everywhere. Calling someone by their name is respectful enough.”

Advertisement

Responding to the viral tweet, Uber gave a savage response. “When in doubt about what to call your driver, check the app.”

It turns out that other Uber drivers have received the same warning. Another one was discovered in Punjab.

Advertisement

Many other users offered their own perspectives on the incident.

Advertisement

Woman’s amusing Uber driver talk

Earlier in July, screenshots of a chat between a Delhi woman and an Uber driver became viral on social media.

The post, shared on Twitter by Ria Kasliwal, displays a screenshot of her discussion with an Uber driver. Ria had hired a cab on the 20th of July, when it was pouring heavily in Delhi. The conversation that took place between the two is funny.

“So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol,” she captioned her post.

To be honest, you may find this driver’s remark extremely realistic. “Iss mausam mein (In this weather),” he says.

The chat between the two didn’t end there as the driver also went on to say “Kya karun. Mann nahi karta”, when Kasliwal asked if he was arriving at the location to pick her up.

Also Read

‘Apocalyptic Old Testament’ lightning storms battles Britain
‘Apocalyptic Old Testament’ lightning storms battles Britain

Biblical-sized floods are poised to hit the UK; some areas are already...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Viral Video: Groom sings Chand Sifarish for his bride
Viral Video: Groom sings Chand Sifarish for his bride
Netizens love the 7-year-old boy making jalebis in viral video
Netizens love the 7-year-old boy making jalebis in viral video
Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden polar bear?
Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden polar bear?
Optical Illusion: Find the hidden butterfly within 12 seconds
Optical Illusion: Find the hidden butterfly within 12 seconds
Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the letter E in five seconds
Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the letter E in five seconds
Spot The Difference: Find five differences in 14 seconds
Spot The Difference: Find five differences in 14 seconds
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story