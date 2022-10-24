Uber Driver wish has Internet talk: “Don’t Call Me Bhaya & Uncle”

If you take Uber frequently, you know that some drivers have a fantastic sense of humour. They will either tell you a terribly humorous anecdote or, in this example, post a hilarious notice on the seat instructing you on how not to address them.

Uber driver’s amusing note on a car seat

Sohini M, a Twitter user, shared a photo of a message on the back of an Uber seat that read, “Don’t call me bhaya & uncle.”

We can admit that we have all been guilty of calling a cab driver “Bhaiya.” So that appears to be a reasonable demand. However, the note sparked an internet controversy about how people should address someone they don’t know.

“I have always stuck to calling people Boss!,” a user said.

“Let’s normalize calling everyone Sir/ma’am,” another user said. Replying to the comment, a user added, “Or just use their name? Why do we need reverence everywhere. Calling someone by their name is respectful enough.”

Responding to the viral tweet, Uber gave a savage response. “When in doubt about what to call your driver, check the app.”

It turns out that other Uber drivers have received the same warning. Another one was discovered in Punjab.

Are you in Punjab? I have seen similar in Chandigarh/Mohali. pic.twitter.com/7pVsMCzWa3 — Rubal.eth (@Rubal) September 29, 2022

Many other users offered their own perspectives on the incident.

Advertisement I check the name on the booking and use it with an added ‘j’… — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) September 28, 2022

I think we should settle for ” O Dada” — deepa dey (@ddey67) September 27, 2022

Woman’s amusing Uber driver talk

Earlier in July, screenshots of a chat between a Delhi woman and an Uber driver became viral on social media.

The post, shared on Twitter by Ria Kasliwal, displays a screenshot of her discussion with an Uber driver. Ria had hired a cab on the 20th of July, when it was pouring heavily in Delhi. The conversation that took place between the two is funny.

So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol pic.twitter.com/QrAZEq3e0Y Advertisement — Ria Kasliwal (@RiaKasliwal) July 21, 2022

“So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol,” she captioned her post.

To be honest, you may find this driver’s remark extremely realistic. “Iss mausam mein (In this weather),” he says.

The chat between the two didn’t end there as the driver also went on to say “Kya karun. Mann nahi karta”, when Kasliwal asked if he was arriving at the location to pick her up.

