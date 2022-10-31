Advertisement
Ukrainian kamikaze drone hits Russian battleship in stunning clip

Ukrainian kamikaze drone hits Russian battleship in stunning clip

The moment a Ukrainian shipkiller drone smacks into a Russian vessel in the Black Sea is captured on video.

The Admiral Makarov, a Russian Navy Project 11356 frigate launched in September 2015, is thought to be the target vessel.

According to a Russian Defense Ministry statement, the October 29 attack included 8 UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and 7 USVs (self-guided torpedoes).

Ukraine claims to have damaged “several” Russian warships during the early Saturday morning strike.

According to reliable sources, Admiral Makarov and the Project 266M minesweeper Ivan Golubets were damaged.

Admiral Makarov was named the flagship of Putin’s Black Sea Fleet after the guided missile cruiser Moskva was hit by two Ukrainian R-360 Neptune anti-ship missiles and destroyed in April.

An official statement said, “Following the loss of Moskva, one of the three projects 11356 frigates may become the new flagship of the Russian Black Sea fleet. So far, the Admiral Makarov has been chosen.”

