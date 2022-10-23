Unusual “Seat Belt” Saves Donkey in Car Accident Goes Viral

Social media is sharing an old video of a donkey being saved by a strange “seat belt” in an accident.

A donkey being saved by a strange “seat belt” in an accident.

The donkey ran on its hind legs after a car rear-ended it. “

The cart-tied donkey stopped without injury.

Advertisement

Seatbelts reduce car accident injuries. Social media is sharing an old video of a donkey being saved by a strange “seat belt” in an accident.

Hasna Zaroori Hai tweeted the clip Wednesday.

The donkey ran on its hind legs after a car rear-ended it. “Gadhe ko seatbelt ne bacha liya warna car wale ne to maar diya tha (The donkey was saved by the seatbelt or else the car driver had killed him.)”.

Advertisement

The cart-tied donkey stopped without injury. The animal turned around, shocking onlookers and its rider.

CCTV caught it. The footage shows a 2019 incident. Unknown location. 31,000 views and 1,200 likes for resurfaced video. Internet users were perplexed. Some noted that even the donkey was confused at the end of the clip, while others asked if the animal and rider were okay.

Also Read