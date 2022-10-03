US would smash Russian soldiers if Putin used nukes

US and NATO would obliterate Russian forces.

Use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine would not be covered by NATO’s Article 5.

NATO’s Article 5 calls for collective defense of all members.

Advertisement

If Vladimir Putin chose to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the US and its NATO partners would obliterate Russian forces and sink the Black Sea fleet, according to former CIA Director David Petraeus.

In an interview on Sunday, the retired four-star general explained what he thought would occur if the Kremlin warmonger utilised nuclear weapons.

According to him, “We would respond by leading a NATO a collective operation that would take out every Russian conventional force that we can see and identify on the battlefield in Ukraine, as well as in Crimea, and every ship in the Black Sea.”

According to Petraeus, because Ukraine is not a member of the alliance, the use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine would not be covered by NATO’s Article 5, which calls for the collective defense of all members.

But he asserted that if Putin used nuclear weapons, the high likelihood that the attack’s radiation would impact a NATO member may be seen as an attack against the alliance and be covered by Article 5.

Maybe you can make that argument, he suggested. “The other circumstance is that this is so abhorrent that a response is required it cannot go unanswered,” the author said.

Advertisement

Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons under cover of darkness numerous times, which prompted national security advisor Jake Sullivan to warn Russia last week of “catastrophic repercussions.”

The Biden administration, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has told Moscow that a nuclear attack would have “horrendous consequences” after it.

In an address delivered after the annexation ceremony in the Kremlin, President Biden warned Putin that the US and its allies were “absolutely prepared” to “defend every single inch of NATO territory.”

Also Read