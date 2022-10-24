Video: Girl Jumps With Joy After Dad Gets Job, Warms Hearts

A father and daughter’s love is unique and cannot be described in words. We frequently hear about fathers enjoying and supporting their daughter’s accomplishments, but this time it’s the other way around.

In a recent viral video, a kid leapt for delight after learning that her father had gotten a job at Swiggy. The video is too touching and cute to pass up. The joy of the girl will undoubtedly make you smile.

Watch this beautiful girl’s response after her father gets a job at Swiggy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pooja avantika (@pooja.avantika.1987)

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram by a user named Pooja Avantika. The video shows the kid literally bouncing for joy after learning that her father had been hired by Swiggy.

In the touching video, a young girl is seen standing in a school uniform at what appears to be their home. With her hands, the girl has blindfolded herself. Meanwhile, her father stands in front of her, clutching a Swiggy t-shirt. The youngster then opens her eyes to discover that her father has finally landed a job at Swiggy. She bursts out laughing and offers her father a warm hug. If we may add, adorable.

The video quickly went viral

Needless to say, the touching video has gone viral. The video has received over a million views and a lot of affection from Instagram users since it was released. As one user put it, “Sir u r lucky to have angel as ur girl child..” another added, “Congratulations to Molu, Pooja and Appa !”

Many users couldn’t stop themselves from leaving heart emojis in the comments area. As one user suggested for the father, they wrote, “Please let her know the struggles you are facing in the job to satisfy the stomach and soul. Nowadays parents are not even teaching the situation and covering all the things and kids thinking everything is damn simple.”

