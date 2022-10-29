Video shows marine scientist nearly diving into Tiger Shark’s mouth

A diving expert narrowly avoided being chomped by a massive tiger shark as she prepared to enter the seas in Hawaii. The spectacular moment was captured on tape while Ocean Ramsey, a marine researcher, was ready to plunge into the waters near Oahu after spotting a shark colliding with plastic garbage.

Ms Ramsey took one more look into the rough seas just as she was going to plunge in to help. This is when her face got within inches of a shark known as Queen Nikki in the area. Ms Ramsey swiftly re-boarded the boat as the apex predator emerged from the water, seeking to bite the scientists’ flippers.

Ms Ramsey was seen laughing off the event rather than being surprised. She was also heard at the end of the video naming the shark and continuing her dive to find two other enormous female sharks in the ocean.

“I saw a shark bumping some floating plastic so I rushed in and this was my greeting,” she joked on Instagram before informing her followers that Nikki, with whom she has swum for years, had not attempted to attack her.

“I couldn’t see very far and I don’t think they could either, so I think (Nikki) was reacting more from my initial noise entering and shadow,” she said. “I always love seeing their white belly coming up from the depths and in this case it’s what gave her position away so she was actually easier to spot coming up vertical compared to the others already near the surface,” Ms Ramsey continued.

Furthermore, she defined the shark’s behaviour as a “spy hop,” in which they raise their heads out of the water to view what’s around them in murky water circumstances.

