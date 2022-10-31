Visit the Bermuda Triangle where ships and planes disappear

Most Britons have heard of the enigmatic Bermuda Triangle, the site of an urban legend in which ships, planes, and men mysteriously vanish.

Because of its dark and deadly history, the location in the North Atlantic Ocean is also known as the Devil’s Triangle.

The Bermuda Triangle, which is supposed to be located between Bermuda, Puerto Rico, and Florida, looms over multiple islands.

While there is no definitive map of the Bermuda Triangle, its heinous history haunts people.

Suggestions that missing ships and crew were linked to a specific area of the ocean first surfaced in the 1950s.

Advertisement

The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of ships and planes in the area cause a growing fear of travelling through the triangle.

According to one story, in 1945, a squadron of US Navy bombers became disoriented while flying over the area, and their planes were never discovered.

The Flight 19 mission leader was lost, and the planes appeared to fly aimlessly until they ran out of fuel, plummeted to the water, and were lost to the waves.

The same day, a rescue plane and its crew vanished; no bodies or plane components were ever found.

Ships are said to have vanished in the triangle while being in fair weather and never called for assistance on naval radios.

Advertisement

The USS Cyclops, a huge Navy cargo ship with 300 crew, went down in 1918 somewhere between Barbados and the Chesapeake Bay.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Bermuda (@bermuda)

Advertisement

The boat never sent an SOS call, and no wreckage was ever discovered.

Two more ships went missing in the same location in 1941 and were never discovered.

Those who are fascinated by the Bermuda Triangle can now visit the official Northern Point and stare out over the water where the unknown lurks.

Thankfully, you may now gaze out at the iconic spot while remaining on solid ground.

To see the Bermuda Triangle Point Plaque, travel to Albuoy’s Point in Hamilton on the island of Bermuda.

The tourist website @Bermuda recently released a video clip of the plaque to Instagram.

Advertisement

People were eager to check it out in the comments.

“It’s on my to-do list!” remarked one enthusiast.

“Yet another fantastic reason to return to Bermuda,” said another.

Others have their own mysterious stories about the location.

Also Read Ukrainian kamikaze drone hits Russian battleship in stunning clip The moment a Ukrainian shipkiller drone smacks into a Russian vessel in...