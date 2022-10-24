Watch: Andhra Man Lights Firecrackers With Cigarette In Mouth

Diwali has various customs, one of which is the burning of crackers. While it is recommended to burn crackers carefully and take all precautions, some people disregard the advice in order to demonstrate that they are braver than others. With the cracker prohibition, there is also an old story.

A man from Andhra Pradesh is seen sparking firecrackers from a lit cigarette in his mouth in an old video that recently resurfaced. To say the least, the video is scary. You should watch it at your own risk.

The individual can be seen lighting crackers in a unique manner in the video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. He’s not lighting them with a lighter or a matchstick set on the ground, as is customary. He instead has a cigarette on his lips and rockets in his hands.

As the video begins, the man takes the rockets close to his mouth, swiftly lights them, and lets them fly. The IFS officer captioned the video as follows, “The founder of NASA was definitely from India,” he wrote.

Molla Sanjeeva Rao has been identified as the man

The video is not new, but it has resurfaced on social media after a few years. Back in 2018, the video was widely shared on social media and quickly went viral. The man was identified as Molla Sanjeeva Rao after the video went viral. He lives in the Andhra Pradesh district of Vishakapatnam, in the village of Pisinikada. He is a farmer by trade and also owns a little cracker plant in the village. The video was shot while he was welcoming leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his padayatra, also known as the Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

Many individuals thought the video was strange. As one user put it, “This is quite dangerous. But his talent should never go waste. We should leverage his skill in the right way so that it leads to prosperity.”

Another added, “It is not easy thing to do this dangerous fire works usage. It is from a lot of physical experience. However I appreciate this wonderful video.”

