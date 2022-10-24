Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Andhra Man Lights Firecrackers With Cigarette In Mouth

Watch: Andhra Man Lights Firecrackers With Cigarette In Mouth

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Andhra Man Lights Firecrackers With Cigarette In Mouth
Advertisement

Diwali has various customs, one of which is the burning of crackers. While it is recommended to burn crackers carefully and take all precautions, some people disregard the advice in order to demonstrate that they are braver than others. With the cracker prohibition, there is also an old story.

A man from Andhra Pradesh is seen sparking firecrackers from a lit cigarette in his mouth in an old video that recently resurfaced. To say the least, the video is scary. You should watch it at your own risk.

Viral video, Andhra man lights firecrackers with lit cigarette

The individual can be seen lighting crackers in a unique manner in the video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. He’s not lighting them with a lighter or a matchstick set on the ground, as is customary. He instead has a cigarette on his lips and rockets in his hands.

As the video begins, the man takes the rockets close to his mouth, swiftly lights them, and lets them fly. The IFS officer captioned the video as follows, “The founder of NASA was definitely from India,” he wrote.

Molla Sanjeeva Rao has been identified as the man

The video is not new, but it has resurfaced on social media after a few years. Back in 2018, the video was widely shared on social media and quickly went viral. The man was identified as Molla Sanjeeva Rao after the video went viral. He lives in the Andhra Pradesh district of Vishakapatnam, in the village of Pisinikada. He is a farmer by trade and also owns a little cracker plant in the village. The video was shot while he was welcoming leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his padayatra, also known as the Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

Advertisement

Many individuals thought the video was strange. As one user put it, “This is quite dangerous. But his talent should never go waste. We should leverage his skill in the right way so that it leads to prosperity.”

Another added, “It is not easy thing to do this dangerous fire works usage. It is from a lot of physical experience. However I appreciate this wonderful video.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Uber Driver’s Funny Wish Has Internet Talking: “Don’t Call Me Bhaya & Uncle”
Uber Driver’s Funny Wish Has Internet Talking: “Don’t Call Me Bhaya & Uncle”

If you take Uber frequently, you know that some drivers have a...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story