Watch: Man’s fire stunt goes horribly wrong, igniting his beard

We’ve all seen fire stunts performed by a stuntman in a circus or a bartender in a sophisticated club show. But what if you don’t have any practice or experience? One may be fortunate to survive, yet sometimes things go tragically wrong. Humans have a habit of doing such things on a regular basis, and social media platforms are a storehouse of such footage.

A video of a man attempting to demonstrate a fire act that goes tragically wrong has gone viral. The now-viral video depicts a man standing on a higher platform with a fire-filled stick. He then takes a gulp of petrol and blasts it at the fire with great force. Within seconds of throwing the fire stick on the ground, his beard catches fire. People standing around him raced to aid him as the beard caught fire in the footage.

People slapped him on the face numerous times to put out the flames. As he raced to assist, one of them slid onto the lower-placed table. However, neither the place nor the exact time is indicated in the video.

The internet users chastised the man for performing such a dangerous stunt. One person wrote, “Itna risk lete hi kyun ho jisse khud ko nuksaan ho.” “Bahut hi Khatarnak stunt Hai Har Kisi Ko yah nahin karna chahie,” another person remarked. Many users left teary-eyed emojis in the comments section.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ravi Patidar (@ravipatidar603)

Since its release, the video has had over 12.2 million views.

An 18-year-old man recently sustained severe burn injuries after his fire haircut went horribly wrong at a salon in Vapi, Gujarat’s Valsad district. The barber was unable to control the flames during the haircut, and the boy’s upper body received severe burn damage.

Advertisement

Also Read Man Returns Grandfather’s Library Book After 84 Years After nearly eight decades, a copy of the Red Deer book has...