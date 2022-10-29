Watch: Two men imitate sacked Twitter employees outside HQ

Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the Internet flew into a frenzy over staff being dismissed, and memes flooded in.

However, it was two teenagers who stole the show after carrying off an amusing prank outside Twitter’s offices in San Francisco.

The couple walked out of the workplace holding cardboard boxes and acting like Twitter employees, looked pensive, and chatted about getting dismissed. Curious reporters interviewed them, and they talked about free speech and Michelle Obama without hesitation.

The couple was seen responding to reporter questions in a video released on Twitter. The Verge cited them as stating, “It makes me worry about the future of our democracy… the future of celebrity conservatorship. I mean, when Britney [Spears] happened…”

“I even own a Tesla, man. I’m a big fan of clean energy, climate change, even free speech too,” he stated.

Their act, however, was exposed as a ruse after The Verge noted that their employment information does not appear on Twitter’s Slack, email system, or LinkedIn.

Musk, notorious for his bizarre tweets, laughed it off and shared their photos with the statement, “Ligma Johnson had it coming.”

Ligma Johnson had it coming 🍆 💦 pic.twitter.com/CgjrOV5eM2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

The turn of events sparked jokes on Twitter, with hilarious responses pouring in. “A legend was born this day,” one person wrote. “New Spriit Halloween costumes just dropped.” another user said. “they were such bad employees they didn’t even have a desk or get paid.” a third user commented.

Advertisement Rehire them or im deleting twitterhttps://t.co/GWGAix1byD — Manny (@514_sid) October 28, 2022

New Spriit Halloween costumes just dropped @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/oiAtOsbxp1 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) October 28, 2022

“The most entertaining outcome is often the most likely” – @elonmusk — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) October 28, 2022

