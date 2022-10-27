Wearing heels and white pants Nice office pic optical illusion baffles

The beauty of optical illusions is that they can alter our perceptions by appearing to be unique to each new person.

Then there are optical illusions that appear the same to everyone but are perplexing enough to keep us returning to them.

This is an example of an optical illusion.

An employee leaning on an office desk to assist a colleague is neither unique nor exciting. However, this image has perplexed netizens because it appears to show a man office worker wearing high heels and white slacks bending over a colleague sitting in front of a computer.

The right arm of the male appears to be wrapped around the woman’s neck. However, if you look closely, you will discover that the entire situation is reversed.

The woman, wearing a faded blue blouse and white pants, is leaning over the male, who is sitting in the desk chair and wearing a purple shirt.

It becomes evident when we examine the woman’s hair and head position before anything else. If you look at the white pants and heels first, you’ll think the man is leaning over the woman.

The photograph is not recent. It quickly went viral after being included in a TikTok video by the user @laughswithsel.

If you didn’t catch the trick right away, you’re one of many who were perplexed by the white pants and heels.

As one person put it, “I promise you the right image came for a second and again disappeared. I am now looking for the lady again.”

“The girl: at first I thought he was wearing the heels… me: why who else is wearing the heels?” another piece of writing.

