  • Woman sings Bruno Mars’ Just the Way You Are to her pet puppy
Bruno Mars’ Just the Way You Are. But what if we told you that a woman had rearranged this song and played it for her lovely pet pug

  • You’ve probably heard Bruno Mars’ Just the Way You Are.
  • “Just The Way You Are” by @brunomars about dogs!
  • The cute Doug’s Instagram page published the footage.
You’ve probably heard Bruno Mars’ Just the Way You Are. But what if we told you that a woman had rearranged this song and played it for her lovely pet pug? This Instagram video shows it.

The video begins with a woman playing ukulele. Her gorgeous pet dog sits on the bed, staring at her and enjoying the music. Due to its sweetness, this dog video may be repeated.

“Just The Way You Are” by @brunomars about dogs! He has a metronome tail and stares into my soul harder than ever. “Douglas loves music.” The cute Doug’s Instagram page published the footage. Over 3.7 million followers eagerly await photos and videos of this dog on social media.

 

A post shared by Leslie Mosier (@lesliemosier)

Instagram user “He just looks right into your eyes!” “I love how he wags his tail while you sing,” said another. “He is adorable but I guess the cat’s jealous, had to leave the room,” a third comment said of the video.

