Woman wins two lotteries in a single week

Kerala Lottery Result Today announced today! 28th October 2022
Today’s Kerala Lottery 28.10.22 Live Result, Win NR300 Winners List: The Kerala...
A Delaware woman won the lotto twice in a week, taking home two prizes totaling $400,000 from each six-figure win.
One of the two $100K “Ultimate C Instant Game” tickets that the 70-year-old woman, who preferred to stay nameless, bought from a gas station close to Newark, Delaware, turned out to be a winner.
She claimed that this was her highest win since she started playing the Delaware Lottery seven years ago.
She bought three “Serious Money” tickets from a convenience store on the way home after collecting up her winnings from Lottery Headquarters in Dover with a pal.
One of those winning tickets had a top prize of $300,000.
In a statement to the Delaware Lottery, the woman stated, “My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it.” “We just sat there in shock when I scratched the $300,000 winning Serious Money ticket later that day. It was completely insane.
On October 20, the two went back to the lottery headquarters to claim the $300,000 “Serious Money” award, bringing the woman’s total winnings for the day to $400,000.
Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.