Woman wins two lotteries in a single week

A 70-year-old Delaware woman won the lotto twice in a week.

She won $400,000 from each of her two $100K lottery tickets.

She claims that this is her highest win since she started playing the lottery seven years ago.

A Delaware woman won the lotto twice in a week, taking home two prizes totaling $400,000 from each six-figure win.

One of the two $100K “Ultimate C Instant Game” tickets that the 70-year-old woman, who preferred to stay nameless, bought from a gas station close to Newark, Delaware, turned out to be a winner.

She claimed that this was her highest win since she started playing the Delaware Lottery seven years ago.

She bought three “Serious Money” tickets from a convenience store on the way home after collecting up her winnings from Lottery Headquarters in Dover with a pal.

One of those winning tickets had a top prize of $300,000.

In a statement to the Delaware Lottery, the woman stated, “My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it.” “We just sat there in shock when I scratched the $300,000 winning Serious Money ticket later that day. It was completely insane.

On October 20, the two went back to the lottery headquarters to claim the $300,000 “Serious Money” award, bringing the woman’s total winnings for the day to $400,000.

