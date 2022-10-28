WWE Liv Morgan ‘stabbed’ by Chucky after wishing to be murdered

Liv Morgan, who used to be the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, has been “killed” by one of Halloween’s most famous bad guys.

But don’t worry, wrestling fans: Morgan was filming for the upcoming season of the hit US TV show Chucky.

Liv, a major lover of the little killer legendary doll, revealed a few months ago that she had a nightmare about being murdered by the cult horror classic.

And now, thanks to her participation in the new series, her aspirations have come true.

Morgan is followed by a video preview for the new series during the day of filming, which included her wearing a stomach prosthetic to contain the blood when the ginger doll stabs her.

“I was probably just a big of a fan of Chucky as I was of WWE growing up, so to be here on the set is so cool.,” stated in the video.

“We’re here filming, I’m actually doing it.”

“Dreams do come true and I’ve manifested this so hard.”

“I guess I never really thought I’d be dying at the hands of Chucky, although I had hoped it.

“It was something that was on my bucket list.”

The video then cuts to Chucky “stabbing” Liv in truly brutal fashion 10 times, before the doll says “thank you, thank you very much”.

The episode’s UK air date is unknown, but it has already begun in the United States on the source.

Series one aired on Sky Max in the United Kingdom.

Liv has had a landmark week in other ways as well, having celebrated eight years with WWE.

Reports spoke exclusively to the Daily Star earlier this year about joining WWE and becoming the first WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion.

She told, “The feeling has not worn off – not even a little bit, not a smidge.”

“I’m feeling it at all times, every second of the day, and I just want to keep going.”

“It’s a feeling beyond words.”

“It also feels weird to a degree – I’ve been laser focussed my entire life on getting to WWE and being successful.”

“To hold a WWE title is the culmination of that, and I’m kind of like ‘oh . . .what do I do now?’”

“It’s a feeling of total fulfilment and disbelief of what are my next goals and what do I do now that I’ve accomplished a journey of a lifetime.”

whose true name is Gionna Daddio, has been a fan favourite since her debut in WWE’s NXT brand in 2014 as Marley.

Her tenure in NXT was spent primarily as an underdog who fans always rooted for, and this continued when she joined the main WWE roster in 2017 as part of The Riott Squad.

But it wasn’t until the trio, which included current All Elite Wrestling star Ruby Soho (then Ruby Riott) and Sarah Logan, broke up in 2019 that she became her own person.

