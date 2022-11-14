14-year-old Malaysian boy claims he bought cars with Bitcoin

There are no rules about cryptocurrency in India, but it seems to be doing very well elsewhere.

Haziq Nasri says he started investing in bitcoins when he was 10 years old.

Cryptocurrency has grown in popularity worldwide. Many poor-to-rich stories involve cryptocurrency investments. Even though India has no cryptocurrency rules, it’s doing well elsewhere. A 14-year-old Malaysian boy recently claimed he made a million dollars through Bitcoin.

A report from the Daily Star says that Haziq Nasri, who has a lot of fans on TikTok, told his fans that he has made millions since he started investing in bitcoins many years ago. He even showed off a bunch of nice cars he bought with cryptocurrency.

In a TikTok video, Nasri showed off his cars. One of them was a Toyota IQ, which he says was the first car he bought in 2018 when he was 10 years old and cost him half a bitcoin. Soon after, he turned the camera to a black Range Rover Sport Autobiography, which he reportedly bought when he was 12 years old in 2020.

Then, both the looks and speed of his fleet went up sharply. He has a blue Ferrari FF and a yellow Lamborghini Aventador, which are two of the most famous cars in the world.

Nasri claims to be a young person who benefits from digital currencies. He’s also a cryptocurrency expert. The boy wants to add a Camaro to his collection.

Tiktok users commented on Nasri’s video. Some praised him for his achievement, while others criticized him for showcasing his father’s automobile collection. Some questioned why he bought expensive cars before he was old enough to drive.

