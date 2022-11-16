16th-century Armillary Sphere Ring Amazes Internet

A ring photo has lately gone popular on social media, and the internet is in love. The 16th-century ring appears to be an astrological web with numerous rings intertwined.

This is an armillary sphere ring that commonly depicts a representation of celestial objects centred on the Earth or the Sun. Initially, these were merely models that astrologers used to investigate space. However, by the 16th century, they had been transformed into rings. According to the official media reports, “During the 16th and 17th centuries, these astronomy tools were sized down to become fashionable finger rings that moved just like regular armillary spheres.”

According to the British Museum’s website, they have a collection of six armillary sphere rings that are extremely well-crafted and intricate.

When closed, they look like any other ring, but when the bands are stretched apart, they take on a distinct character. These intricate pieces of jewellery would have necessitated the expertise of skilled craftspeople and could have included anything from two to eight movable bands.

Wholesome Memes, a Twitter account, published a photo of the ring with the caption, “A German engagement ring from the sixteenth century. It was designed to turn into a mini astronomical map entitled ‘The whole universe is in your hands’.'” Although photographs of such rings have already gone viral, the internet was astounded to witness such a work of art.

The post has received over 1.5 lakh likes and over 10,000 retweets since it was shared.

As one user put it, “That ring is actually legit, it’s in a museum in Sweden, dated to be made in the 16th century. The description isn’t right though, models like that were made to visualise the movement of planets in our solar system.”

“When is it my turn to receive an engagement ring from the sixteenth century that turns into a mini astronomical map,” another person wondered.

“Possessions are only worth it when this amount of thought is put into them,” a third user stated.

“I don’t want to marry if this not my ring, idk if its plastic i just want it this way,” a fourth said.

