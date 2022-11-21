21 people die when minibus fails into a ditch and goes down into it

Russia lorry-minibus crash kills 16
21 people died in Egypt when the driver of a minibus lost control and drove it into a flooded ditch.
On Saturday, the terrible accident happened as the car was driving through the northern Dakahlia province, which is about 60 miles north of the capital. At least three children died in the accident.
The minibus was stuck in a vertical position in the swampy area, leaving the people inside helpless as it slowly sank.
Police put up a fence around the area as a big crowd gathered and a rescue team worked to free the passengers, some of whom were hurt but survived.
Photos taken at the scene show the people who got out of the car standing on top of the bus, which was later completely submerged.
In July, a bus and a truck crashed in central Egypt, killing 25 people. In October, 11 people died and nine others were hurt in a road accident in Dakahlia province, which is north of the capital.
