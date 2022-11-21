21 people die when minibus fails into a ditch and goes down into it

The minibus was driving through the northern Dakahlia province, which is about 60 miles north of Cairo.

At least three children were among those who died in the accident.

The bus became stuck in a swampy area and slowly sank as rescue teams worked to free passengers.

In July, a bus and a truck crashed in central Egypt, killing 25 people. In October, 11 people died and nine others were hurt in a road accident in Dakahlia province, which is north of the capital.

